26 percent voting till 11 am in 8th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The eighth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday has recorded a turnout of 26.07 percent till 11 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 16.08 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 36.37 percent votes have been cast till 11 am, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 6,31,058 electors comprising 3,27,470 male electors and 3,03,588 female counterparts are registered for voting in the eighth phase of DDC election today.
These are spread across 28 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 15 in Jammu.
Srinagar: The eighth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday has recorded a turnout of 26.07 percent till 11 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.