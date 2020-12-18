Srinagar freezes at minus 6.4 C

Srinagar: J&K’s summer capital Srinagar recorded on Thursday one of the coldest temperatures for the month of December –minus 6.4°C degree Celsius, even as the meteorological (MeT) department predicted further drop in temperatures in the coming days.

An official from the MeT department said that several places in Kashmir have been recording sub-zero temperatures for the past few days.

“Lowest minimum temperatures in last 10 years in the month of December were -6.5°c on Dec 21, 2016 and Dec 30, 2019, -7.7 °c on December 25, 2018, and -6.4°c on December 17, 2020,” said Deputy Director of the MeT’s Srinagar office, Mukhtar Ahmad.

Another official said that Gulmarg remained the coldest in Kashmir with a minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 5.8 in Kupwara and minus 4.8 in Kokernag.

The official added that there is no likelihood of major snowfall till the end of December.

“There is possibility of light to moderate snowfall during 21-22 December at isolated places in Kashmir and Kargil district,” he said.

An advisory issued by the traffic police headquarters for Friday said that no vehicle movement will be allowed on Jammu- Srinagar highway from either side in view of maintenance work.

On Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road, subject to fair weather and good road condition, only one-way traffic from Kargil towards Srinagar shall be allowed, it said. No vehicle shall be allowed from Gagangir towards Sonamarg between 1800 hrs and 0900 hrs due to slippery condition of the road.

