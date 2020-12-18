Police distributes Covid-19 safety kits among poor and needy people

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla under the aegis of civic action programme distributed COVID-19 safety kits in Tangmarg and Kreeri areas.
In Tangmarg, the function was facilitated at Town Hall Tangmarg by SDPO Tangmarg and in Kreeri the function was held at Govt. Higher Secondary School Kreeri by SDPO Kreeri. Large number of poor and needy families participated in both the functions.
Covid-19 safety kit containing Face shield, N-95 Masks, Triple layer Masks, Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Sanitizer bottles, Hand Gloves, Dettol Soap and other essential items were distributed among the poor and needy families on the occasions.
The chairing officers also made people aware of the Covid-19 Pandemic, requirement and utility of these items. It is pertinent to mention here that such kits were distributed earlier among the needy of Sub-Division Baramulla and Uri also.
General public of the area have appreciated the role of Baramulla police while tackling pandemic COVID-19 from the initial stage till now.
Srinagar: Police in Baramulla under the aegis of civic action programme distributed COVID-19 safety kits in Tangmarg and Kreeri areas.