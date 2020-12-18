PDP candidate for Pampore block holds rallies

Pampore: On the concluding day of poll campaigning, PDP nominated candidate for District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pampore block, Tazeem, carried out a massive rally in many villages of the constituency, which is going to polls on 19 December.

She was accompanied by many supporters including Gujjar-Bakerwal Community General Secretary, Mohammad Yassen Poswal.

The rally was carried out in Konibal, Chatlam, Wuyan, Nagandar, Zantrag, Shar Shali, Ladhoo, Gundbal, Andrusoo and Kranchoo areas of Pampore block.

“People in our area were facing injustice from successive governments. The villagers here were earning their livelihood from stone quarries but it has been snatched from them by imposing a ban 16 months ago. We want this ban to be rolled back,” the PDP candidate said, adding she will also fight the commission system which according to her has become a norm in government offices.

“For getting various developmental projects you are being asked to pay a 10 % commission. This corruption system is to be stopped,” she said, adding other issues including power curtailment, bad condition of roads,poor drinking water and health facilities all need to be taken care of.

“Once voted to power, we will work day and night for the betterment of our constituency,” she said, addressing the villagers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print