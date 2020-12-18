Law students at KU allege ‘hasty’ exams in violation of norms

Srinagar: Third semester students at the University of Kashmir’s Department of Law have alleged an unnecessary rush in their semester-end examination through offline mode amid prevailing COVID-19 pandemic by the authorities in violation of norms without giving them sufficient time for preparation.

The batch 2019 students said in a letter to the varsity’s Dean of Law that their department was “adamant” holding the 3rd semester examination from January 1 while they were still preoccupied with attending online classes and had not yet fully prepared for the exams.

The students alleged that the Law Department had backtracked on its promise of delaying the examination at least till February following resentment by the student representatives.

The CRs had approached the department on December 13 requesting authorities for a postponement, they said.

But despite assurances, the department has gone ahead with the examination from January 1 to the students’ utter shock, they said.

The students alleged that the “hasty” examination was being conducted in violation of UGC norms, which they said, mandated a comprehensive assessment of students in terms of their preparedness and logistics in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

They requested the university authorities to delay the examination for now while also citing the prevailing cold weather conditions for the delay.

They further said that the KU’s counterpart, Jammu University had recently decided to conduct open book examinations for the students in view of the pandemic and urged the KU administration to follow suit.

