Jammu woman killed, driver injured in Kakpora mishap

PAMPORE: A woman from Jammu was killed while driver was seriously injured after the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Kakpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.
A police officer told Kashmir Reader that the mishap took place when the Innova vehicle bearing Registration number JK02AF/807 was on way to Jammu from Srinagar near Kandizal area of Kakapora. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down, he said.
One lady identified as Madhu Bala wife of late Satesh Kumar, resident of Bakshi Nagar, Jammu died on spot while driver of vehicle S R Dobey, resident of Reasi was seriously injured and was
shifted to sub district hospital Pampore for treatment.
Kakapora police have registered a case in this regard.
