CRPF soldier injured in Bijbehara grenade attack

Anantnag: A CRPF soldier sustained minor injuries on Thursday in an explosion caused by the hand grenade hurled by militants in Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An electric transformer was also partially damaged because of the explosion.

The injured CRPF man has been identified as Patil Parmakar of 40 Bn of CRPF. He was immediately rushed to the Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara and was being treated there.

“He is stable. Has some minor injuries and is being looked after,” a doctor at the hospital said.

The attack took place at about half past noon near the SDH along old National Highway in Bijbehara town.

“CRPF men remain on duty outside the hospital and were targeted by the militants. The grenade missed the intended target and hit an electric transformer, while a splinter hit a CRPF man on duty as well,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that the area was soon cordoned off and searches were carried out to try and nab the attackers. “Given the area is a busy market place, the militants managed to sneak out after hurling the grenade,” the official said.

Later in the day, there were also reports of a grenade attack followed by firing, on a joint team of forces in Kadlabal area of Awantipora in Pulwama district.

While the reports suggested there was no loss of life or injuries sustained in the incident, police categorically denied the attack occurred.

“Nothing has happened here,” SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem told Kashmir Reader.

