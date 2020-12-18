AGH associate held in south Kashmir’s Tral, police say

Awantipora: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of the outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind involved in providing “shelter, logistics and other support” to the militants as well as in transporting of arms and ammunition and explosive materia in Tral and Awantipora areas in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The accused has been identified as Faisal Hussain Ganie, resident of Tral.l, police said in a statement.
It said that incriminating material of Ansar Gazwat ul Hind has been recovered from from his possession. officials told Kashmir Reader.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the accused in Police Station Tral.