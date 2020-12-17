Pulwama militant arrested at gunfight site in Anantnag, police say

Anantang: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a militant at the site of a gunfight that broke out between government forces and militants in Sangam area of Anantnag this morning.

The gunfight raged at Gund Baba Khaleel in Anantnag as per police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet identified the arrested militant as Zaheer Abbas Lone, a resident of Pulwama.

“Encounter started between terrorists & police/security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag today early morning. One local HM terrorist Zaheer Abbas Lone R/O Pulwama arrested in injured condition & shifted to hospital,” police wrote.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print