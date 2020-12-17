Over 57% polling in 7th phase of DDC elections: SEC

JAMMU:: The State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma on Wednesday said that 57.22 percent voting was recorded in the seventh phase of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Addressing a press conference here, the SEC said that polling was by and large peaceful in the poll going 31 constituencies of DDC including 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

He said that polling was held in 1852 polling stations including 1068 from Kashmir division and 784 from Jammu division.

Sharma said that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93% with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 80.12% followed by Reasi district with 76.75% and 75.63% voting recorded in Udhampur district. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district which recorded 58.82%.

Kashmir Division recorded 39.52% average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47% followed by Baramulla with 59.53% and Kupwara district recorded 59.23% polling, he added.

Giving district-wise details, the SEC informed that in Kashmir Division the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11%, Ganderbal 53.69%, Anantnag 22.46, Kulgam 17.98%, Pulwama 11.06% and 6.55% polling was registered in Shopian.

Similarly, in Jammu division poll percentage of 74.38% was recorded in Samba, 72.85 in Kathua, 67.75% in Ramban, 73.10 in Rajouri, 69.89 per cent in Kishtwar and 68.66% in Jammu district.

He further said that 393200 (210479 male and 182721 female votes) people exercised their right to franchise for the seventh phase across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Further, he said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the seventh phase is being conducted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print