Srinagar: A CRPF man was injured in grenade attack in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

They said that militants lobbed grenade forces near Bijbehara hospital leaving a CRPF man injured. The injured CRPF man identified as Patil Parmakar of 40 B

was shifted to SDH Bijbehara where his condition is stable, an official said adding that entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to track down the attackers. (KNO)

