Five more Covid fatalities in J&K

Srinagar: Five more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Wednesday, one in Kashmir and four in Jammu division. According to officials, one of the deceased persons was from Srinagar district and three from Jammu and one from Reasi districts.

A total of 1,817 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,157 have been in Kashmir division and 660 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 437 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (169), Budgam (105), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (57), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (41).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 336 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (53), Doda (60), Kathua (47), Samba (34), Udhampur (54), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (12).

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,16,932 with 332 fresh cases reported on Wednesday evening.

Among the new cases, 151 were reported from Kashmir and 181 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 53, Baramulla 18, Budgam 19, Ganderbal 10, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 15, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 13, were as Shopian 1 and Kulgam reported zero.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 96, followed by Udhampur 14, Poonch 2 Doda 12 , Samba 11, Ramban 7, Kathua 14, Rajouri 12 and Kishtwar 8.

Officials said that 415 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 176 from Kashmir and 239 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 110,769 which include 65,548 from Kashmir and 45,221 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,346 active cases, of which 2,286 are from Kashmir and 2,060 are from Jammu.

