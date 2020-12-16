Militants attempting to disturb polls: DGP

JAMMU: Militants and their masters are frustrated by witnessing huge participation of people in the ongoing electoral process and are attempting to create disturbance, said Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday.

Chairing a series of joint security review meetings at Sopore, Bandipora and Ganderbal, he hailed the role of police and other security forces in combating militancy and providing a better security environment to the people, an official handout said.

Singh commended the coordinated efforts of forces for conducting the polls peacefully so far and directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug in the gaps with strict security measures for the remaining phases as well.

He said that people of J&K have expectations from the forces and they have to fulfill their expectations by working with commitment. “He stressed for keeping strict vigil on the activities of anti-national elements attempting to disrupt the peace in J&K. He said that wholehearted cooperation of the people with the forces has helped in maintaining sustained peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to defeat ill designs of inimical elements,” it said.

The DGP directed the officers to utilize their resources and energies efficiently to gain the confidence of the people, making them stakeholders in the dividends of peace and progress.

Singh stressed on use of surveillance technology and focus on qualitative changes.

