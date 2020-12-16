47.43 percent voting till 1 pm in 7th phase of J&K DDC polls; over 58 percent in Bandipora

Srinagar: The seventh phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday has recorded a turnout of 47.43 percent till 1 pm this afternoon, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 32.41 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 59.90 percent votes have been cast till 1 pm, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
Bandipora district has recorded the highest voting in Kashmir where 58.78 percent votes were cast till 1 pm.
A total of 6,87,015 electors comprising 3,59,187 male electors and 3,27,828 female counterparts are registered for voting in the seventh phase of DDC election today.
These are spread across 31 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu.
