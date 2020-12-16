10.66 percent turnout till 9 am in 7th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The seventh phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday has recorded a turnout of 10.66 percent till 9 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 6.11 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 14.43 percent votes have been cast till 9 am, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 6,87,015 electors comprising 3,59,187 male electors and 3,27,828 female counterparts are registered for voting in the seventh phase of DDC election today.
These are spread across 31 constituencies- 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu.
