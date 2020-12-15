PDP leader’s PSO shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Monday shot dead a Personal Security Officer (PSO) guarding People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Haji Parvez at his residence in Astanpora, in Srinagar’s Natipora area. The PSO, identified by police as Sg Ct Manzoor Ahmad of 11th Battalion, was one of two PSOs guarding Parvez at his residence.

Manzoor hailed from Nagam area of Budgam district. He is survived by his wife, two minor children, and parents. He was shot at by the suspected militants at about 10:50amin the morning and was taken to nearby Bone and Joint Hospital in Barzulla where he succumbed at about noon, police said.

A wreath-laying ceremony for Manzoor was held at District Police Lines Srinagar where Director General of J&K Police Dilbagh Singh said that police had “clues about the number of militants involved in the attack and the area they came from”. Police have registered a case into the PSO’s killing and started an investigation.

The news of Manzoor’s death sent his hometown Nagam into grief and shock. His bereaved family was inconsolable. Dozens attended the slain cop’s funeral later in the day.

The killing of PSO Manzoor Ahmad at the residence of PDP leader Haji Parvez in Srinagar happened because the J&K administration had left non-BJP leaders “in a vulnerable position by downgrading their security,” PDP President Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday. Condemning the killing, the former J&K chief minister said that the security cover provided to opposition leaders was “inadequate”.“Strongly condemn the attack on PDP’s Haji Parvez. J&K admin has left opposition leaders in a vulnerable position by downgrading their security. Lapses are likely to occur since protection given is inadequate. My heartfelt condolences to Manzoor Ahmed’s family,” Mehbooba wrote on her social media accounts.

