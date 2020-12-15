Covid positive cases cross 1800 in J&K

Srinagar: Three more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Monday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,802 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, one death was reported in Kashmir and two in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one from Bandipora and two from Jammu.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,16,254 with 246 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Of the 1,802 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,152 have been in Kashmir division and 650 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 433 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (169), Budgam (105), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (57), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (41).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 332 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (53), Doda (58), Kathua (45), Samba (34), Udhampur (53), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (11).

Among the new cases, 109 were reported from Kashmir and 126 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 58, Baramulla 7, Budgam 16, Ganderbal 6, Bandipora 11, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 5, were as Shopian zero and Kulgam reported 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 87, followed by Udhampur 7, Poonch and Doda reported zero, Samba 4, Ramban 9, Kathua 4, Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar 7.

Officials said that 387 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 218 from Kashmir and 169 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 109,894 which include 65,129 from Kashmir and 44,765 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,558 active cases, of which 2,413 are from Kashmir and 2,145 are from Jammu.

