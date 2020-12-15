Applications invited for MBBS from children of deceased Covid warriors

JAMMU: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has decided to allot five MBBS seats to Children of Covid warriors, who have appeared and qualified for NEET examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September, an official handout said.
“In this connection, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) invites applications from interested and eligible children of deceased COVID Warriors through respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states,” it said.
The applications filed alongwith all supporting documents, duly certified by respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS), should be submitted to respective DME/DHS offices, who will forward these forms to MCC for allotment as per NEET Merit.
