2 booked for ransacking DDC polling station in Mendhar, police say

Poonch: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that they have booked two persons for “destroying polling material” in Mendhar area of Poonch district during the 6th phase of DDC elections.

An official said that police station Gursai received a complaint from a presiding officer namely Mohammad Ismael of polling station Keri of DDC constituency Balakot on December 13.

As per the complaint, two persons namely Gafoor Ahmad and Wahidullah Khan, polling agents of Rabia Younis Khan and Saima Khan-both independent candidates, respectively, attacked polling staff and snatched the ballot papers in order to cast bogus votes, the official said.

He said that they had also torn out the ballot papers and other polling material and fled from the spot.

The official said that in this connection police have registered a case FIR No. 94/2020 u/s 132,135,136 of Representation of People’s Act and section 342, 353, 323, 504 IPC and further investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

