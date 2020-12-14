US administers first COVID-19 vaccine, Trump announces

Srinagar: The United States of America has administered first COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech three days after approval by the Food and Drug Administration, outgoing US President, Donald Trump announced on twitter.
“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!, ” Trump wrote on the microblogging site.
The vaccine made jointly by Pfizer-BioNTech within months of the outbreak of the pandemic, obtained approval for emergency use from FDA on Friday.
The US is the second country to administer a COVID-19 vaccine after the UK.
