Social media user booked for falsely alleging arson at downtown temple

December: Police on Monday booked a social media user for falsely alleging an arson at a Hindu temple in downtown Srinagar thus fanning communal frenzy and disturbing religious harmony.

The miscreant had posted a baseless post saying an arson had taken place at Arya Samaj temple, Motiyar Rainawari, police said in a statement.

The false post was uploaded on ‘twitter’ using URL www.twitter.com/vimarsh, it added. The temple is safe and intact as per police.

The accused, as per police, has used provocative language while posting the falsehood “with criminal intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu community and to promote enmity and ill will between different religious groups”.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said.

