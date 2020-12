Srinagar: The PSO of a PDP leader who was shot at by suspected militants in Srinagar’s Natipora area, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital.

A senior police officer said that militants fired upon the PSO, constable Manzoor Ahmad guarding PDP leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmad in Natipora, leaving him critically injured.

Manzoor was shifted to SMHS hospital were he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print