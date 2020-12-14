J&K govt has left non-BJP leaders vulnerable by downgrading their security: Mehbooba on attack on PDP leader Haji Parvez

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti attributed the attack on one of its leaders in Srinagar in which his personal security officer was killed to “inadequate” protection by the J&K government to non-BJP leaders and “downgrading their security” which, she said, had left them “in a vulnerable position”.”
“Strongly condemn the attack on PDP’s Haji Parvez.J&K admin has left opposition leaders in a vulnerable position by downgrading their security. Lapses are likely to occur since protection given is inadequate. My heartfelt condolences to Manzoor Ahmed’s family, ” Mehbooba wrote on her social media accounts.
The PSO, Manzoor Ahmad guarding PDP leader Haji Parvez was shot at by suspected militants Monday morning.
He succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar’s Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla as per police.
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti attributed the attack on one of its leaders in Srinagar in which his personal security officer was killed to “inadequate” protection by the J&K government to non-BJP leaders and “downgrading their security” which, she said, had left them “in a vulnerable position”.”