Commuters suffer due to shortage of mini-busses across north Kashmir

BARAMULLA: After the government hired mini buses plying across different routes for usage of the employees for the election, the people across north Kashmir are facing problems.

People said that from the date when these District Development Committee elections started from November 28 past month, the administrations in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora hired all the mini buses from for the ferrying of employees and troops and other election related duties puting, hitting at the public transports services badly

People are being forced to travel in Tata Sumo and other vehicles including vans and auto-rickshaws who are demanding extra fares for a limited distance.

Many said that very few buses are running almost full with passengers.

Not only the general public, the students who are going for tuition at different centres, patients and other aged persons are mostly suffering, “There are so many people who can not afford fares of Tata Sumo and other vehicles are badly facing hardships” a local Sajad Hussain said. “Mini buses are the only transport means for village to village at selected time’s round the clock, the Sumo service and other bus service are only on highways, resulting the people who could not reach on the highways from their villages are badly suffering” Gulam Nabi Bhat a trader of Baramulla town said.

The officials, however, maintained that they will dispatch back all the vehicles after the elections end.

