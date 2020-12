Sopore: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday carried out fresh raids at two place in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

An official said that the ACB team assisted by a joint team of security forces searched two locations in Model Town and Rohama in Sopore.

A senior police officer said that raids were underway and further details will be shared later. (KNO)

