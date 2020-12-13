Two civilians injured in grenade attack in Sopore

Sopore: Two civilians were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade toward a police post near a bus stand in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening.

An official said that two civilians were injured in the attack and they were rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore for treatment.

He said that the injured civilians sustained shoulder injuries and the condition of both the injured civilians is stable.

The official identified the injured duo as Shakir Ahmed Malik son of Farooq Ahmad Malik, 22, of Chinkipora and Bilal Zuffar Budoo son of Zafferullah Budoo, 26, of Sideeq Colony Sopore.

A senior police official said that soon after the attack, security forces rushed to the spot and sealed the area to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, police statement reads that preliminary investigation revealed that the militants hurled a grenade upon security forces deployment at Bus Stand Sopore. “However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. In this incident, two civilians received minor injuries and were evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” it said.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law, police said, adding that investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this incident. “Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” police said. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print