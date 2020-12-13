Gunfight breaks out on Mughal Road in Poonch

Poonch: A gunfight between militants and a joint team of Police and army has started near Dugran along the Mughal road in Poonch district on Sunday.

Official sources said that police and army’s 16 RR had launched a joint a cordon-and-search-operation soon after a family of a 46-year-old man, Talib Hussein son of Ghulam Hussein of Chie in Dogrian Buffliaz, had filed a missing report. Talib, as per official sources, has been missing since December 9. The family is learnt to have told police that Talib went to get rubble from a nearby river but has not returned back.

A senior police officer said that a contact was established with militants in Dugran and Poshana area and when this report was filed, the firefight was going on. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that at least three militants have been trapped in the encounter site.

“Further details would be shared later,” the top police officer added. (GNS)

