42.79 percent votes cast till 1 pm in 6th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The sixth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded a turnout of 42.79 percent till 1 pm this afternoon, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 26.28 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 56.90 percent votes have been cast till 1 pm, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 31 constituencies-14 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu are going to polls in the sixth phase of DDC election today.
