26 percent turnout till 11 am in 6th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The sixth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded a turnout of 26.11 percent till 11 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 15.98 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 34.77 percent votes have been cast till 11 am, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
A total of 31 constituencies-14 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu are going to polls in the sixth phase of DDC election today.
