2 militants killed in ongoing Poonch gunfight

Poonch: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight near Dugran along the Mughal road in Poonch district on Sunday, sources said.

Official sources said that the identity of militants is yet to be ascertained.

As per the sources the two slain militants are believed to be non- locals.

Earlier police and army’s 16 RR had launched a joint a cordon-and-search-operation soon after a family of a 46-year-old man, Talib Hussein son of Ghulam Hussein of Chie in Dogrian Buffliaz, had filed a missing report. Talib, as per official sources, has been missing since December 9.

The family is learnt to have told police that Talib went to get rubble from a nearby river but has not returned back.

At the beginning of the operation militants were given chance to surrender, however they turned the offer down.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print