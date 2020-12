Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world, was blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel and landslides and shooting stones at several places along the thoroughfare.

Official sources said that the Srinagar-Leh and Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Poonch district, also remained closed. Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall and rains since Friday night. Plains of Srinagar and other parts also received season’s first snowfall. (GNS)

