Panchayat polls record 59 % turnout

JAMMU: State Election Commissioner K K Sharma on Friday said that 59.90 percent and 52.43 percent voter turnout was recorded in the fifth Phase of Panch and Sarpanch by-polls.

While giving out the details, the SEC informed that by-polls for Panch vacant seats was held in 229 constituencies. Out of a total of 42504 electors (including 22140 males and 20364 females), 25460 voted in the 5th phase of Panch by-elections.

Sharma said that Jammu division recorded 77.52 percent and Kashmir division recorded 58.35 percent voter turnout in Panch by-elections.

Similarly, 52.43 percent voting was registered on vacant Sarpanch constituencies in 125 constituencies in which out of a total of 88078 electors (including 45766 males and 42312 females), 46179 voted to choose their representatives, he added.

Sharma said that 75.84 percent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 42.85 percent polling was recorded in Kashmir division.

The SEC said that in Jammu division, Doda district recorded the highest voter turnout of 90.83 per cent for Panch by-elections followed by Reasi with 88.51 per cent and Poonch with 84.09 per cent. Similarly, Budgam district topped with 69 per cent voter turnout in Kashmir division followed by Kupwara with 66.82 per cent and Bandipora with 64.91 per cent.

While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in Sarpanch by-polls, Kupwara recorded the highest voter turnout with 84.24 percent in Kashmir division followed by Bandipora with 71.60 percent and Budgam with 55.78 percent. Besides, Jammu topped the polling percentage with 81.13 percent in Jammu division followed by Poonch with 80.37 percent and Reasi with 79.78 per cent, he informed.

The SEC also informed that polling was held at 271 polling stations for Sarpanch by-polls and at 229 polling stations for Panch elections.

While giving an overview of the polling process, the SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the region at all polling stations.

