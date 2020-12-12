Families of 3 men from Budgam arrested in Delhi hold protest in Srinagar

Srinagar: Family members of the three men from Budgam district who were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell a few days ago held a demonstration here in Srinagar on Friday to appeal to the central government to release their kin as they were innocent.

On December 7, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had claimed to have arrested five persons, three from Kashmir and two from Punjab, after an ‘encounter’ in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area.

The three Kashmiris include Riyaz Ahmed Rather and Shabir Ahmed Gojri, both residents of Nasrullah Pora village in Budgam district, and Muhammad Ayoub Pathan of Gundhipora village in Beerwah tehsil of Budgam district.

The family members including women and children assembled here at the Press Enclave and raised slogans of “we want justice” and “our sons are innocents”.

Talking to reporters, the family members said that the arrested persons were innocent and had no links with militants.

Idrees Ayoub Pathan from Gundhipora village, son of Muhammad Ayoub Pathan, said that the allegations levelled by police against his father are baseless.

“My father visited Delhi to purchase a few items at cheaper rates, but then we heard the news on social media of his arrest. My family is shocked. This is the second time that we have come to the Press Enclave here to hold a protest,” he said.

“The Delhi Police can verify the records of all the three persons through the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other government agencies. They are not involved in any illegal activities,” he added.

He also said that the families should at least be allowed to talk to their kin on phone or video call.

The protesting family members said they want the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the DIG of Jammu and Kashmir Police to intervene in the matter to secure release of their kin.

