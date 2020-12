Jammu: An Army man was killed after he fell into a deep gorge in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Saturday.

Officials said that Army’s Lance Naik Gorgey S deployed at a forward location in Kalal slipped into a deep gorge along Line of Control (LoC).

He was evacuated from the gorge and shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed, officials said.

They added that police has registered a case in this regard. (KNO)

