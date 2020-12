Dooru: A 19-year-old boy died after receiving an electric shock while working inside an under construction tunnel in Ujroo area of Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

An official said that the boy identified as Fazil Nabi (19) son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Wangund received an electric shock while working inside the tunnel in Ujroo.

He said that he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, doctors present there, declared him dead on arrival.(KNO)

