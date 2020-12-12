11 more die of Coronavirus

Srinagar: Eleven more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Friday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,786 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four deaths were reported in Kashmir and seven in Jammu division. The deceased persons include three from Srinagar, one from Baramulla and four from Jammu, two from Rajouri, one from Kathua.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,15,202 with 434 fresh cases reported on Friday evening.

Of the 1,786 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,145 have been in Kashmir division and 641 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 433 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (166), Budgam (105), Pulwama (87), Kupwara(87) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (56), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (40).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 324 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (52), Doda (58), Kathua (45), Samba (34), Udhampur (53), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (11).

Among the new cases, 232 were reported from Kashmir and 202 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 98, Baramulla 19, Budgam 36, Ganderbal 11, Bandipora 11, Anantnag 6, Pulwama 17, Kupwara 25, were as Shopian 8 and Kulgam reported 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 101, followed by Udhampur 13, Poonch 2, Samba 7, Doda 10, Ramban 8, Kathua 28, Rajouri 17 and Kishtwar 13.

Officials said that 422 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 196 from Kashmir and 226 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 108,572 which include 64,469 from Kashmir and 44,103 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,849 active cases, of which 2,551 are from Kashmir and 2,298 are from Jammu.

