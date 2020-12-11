Udhampur cop injured in south Kashmir road mishap succumbs at SKIMS

Bijbehara: A policeman who was injured when his vehicle turned turtle two days ago in Tulkhan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The accident took place on December 9 at Tulkhan, Bijbehara when a WagonR car (JK14D-1905) driven by Head Constable Joginder Singh, son of Kulwant Singh from Udhampur turned turtle.

The policeman was injured and was shifted to a nearby hospital where from he was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment, they said.

However, he succumbed to his injuries today morning at SKIMS Soura, an official said. (KNO)

