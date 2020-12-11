Over 51 % vote in DDC polls in J&K

Poonch tops with 71 % turnout, Bandipora with 56 % in Kashmir

JAMMU: State Election Commissioner (SEC), K K Sharma on Thursday said that over 51 percent of people voted across 37 seats in the fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Addressing the media after the culmination of the polls, he said that a large number of people came out to cast their votes amid severe cold conditions in Kashmir and some hilly areas of Jammu division.

“Polling was peaceful in the 37 constituencies of DDC including 17 in Kashmir division and 20 in Jammu division. The polls witnessed 51.20 percent turnout,” said Sharma.

He informed that polling was held in 2104 polling stations including 1190 from Kashmir division and 914 from Jammu division.

The SEC said that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 66.67 percent with Poonch recording the highest percentage of 71.62 percent followed by Doda district with 70.95 percent and 70.83 percent voting recorded in Rajouri district. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Jammu district with 60.24 percent. Similarly, Kashmir recorded 33.57 percent voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 56.40 per cent followed by Kupwara District at 52.35 per cent and Budgam with around 45.65 percent polling.

Giving district wise details, he informed that in Kashmir Division the polling percentage recorded in Ganderbal was 37.47 per cent, Baramulla 44.31 percent, Anantnag 21.89 percent, Kulgam 26.94 per cent, Pulwama 8.12 percent and 5.52 percent polling was registered in Shopian.

Similarly, in Jammu division poll percentage of 64.71 percent was recorded in Samba, 69.47 per cent in Udhampur, 68.27 per cent in Kishtwar, 67.11 percent in Ramban, 69.15 percent in Reasi and 62.36 percent in Kathua.

Further, he said that counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch constituencies which went to poll in the 5th phase is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and results shall be declared.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print