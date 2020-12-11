Noted Islamic scholar Maulana Noor Mohammad Trali passes away

Srinagar: Renowned Islamic scholar from south Kashmir’s Tral and Chairman Darul Uloom Noor ul Islam, Maulana Noor Mohammad Trali passed away at a Srinagar hospital on Thursday evening.
Reports said that Moulana Trali breathed his last after a brief illness. Besides head of the Darul Uloom, Maulana was also a member of Itehaad-e-Millat J&K.
A veteran Islamic preacher and author of several books on the religion, Maulana earned respect across the Valley particularly in his home district Pulwama. His death is being widely condoled on social media.

