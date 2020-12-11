KEG concerned over violence against journos

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Thursday expressed its serious concern over the use of force against three freelance reporters, contributing to three news channels while covering the DDC polls in Anantnag.

The trio including Fayaz Lolu (ETV Bharat) Mudasir Qadri (News 18 Urdu) and Junaid Rafiq (TV 9) alleged that they were beaten in Srigufwara in presence of the SSP. They said their equipment was seized and they were taken to the local police post.

“The Guild is surprised over the reason that the cops resorted to force when everything around was normal. The three TV reporters revealed that they had recorded a political activist’s compliant about the polling and were told by a duty officer that the SSP was on way and wanted to give his version,” it said in a statement.

As the officer’s vehicle reached the spot, he avoided giving them a bite and instead started beating them. They said they were taken to the police station and their equipment was seized. During their stay in the station, one of them had a panic attack and was taken to hospital, the KEG said.

By now, the equipment has been returned to them and they have been sent home.

“The KEG is concerned over the recurrence of these incidents in which reporters are being subjected to violence while discharging their professional duties.

“Apparently, there is no reason for today’s incident to happen. Why should a reporter be beaten when the officer has the right to not respond to a question?”

The KEG urged the LG Manoj Sinha-led administration to look into the incident and ensure that this practice of abuse of authority is put to an end.

