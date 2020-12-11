Eight deaths, 366 fresh cases

Srinagar: Eight more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,775 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. The deceased persons include two from Srinagar, one each from Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and two from Jammu and one from Udhampur.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,14,773 with 366 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

Of the 1,775 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,141 have been in Kashmir division and 634 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 430 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (165), Budgam (105), Pulwama (87), Kupwara(87) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (56), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (40).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 320 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (50), Doda (58), Kathua (44), Samba (34), Udhampur (53), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (11).

Among the new cases, 196 were reported from Kashmir and 170 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 63, Baramulla 29, Budgam 28, Ganderbal 8, Bandipora 11, Anantnag 11, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 20, were as Shopian 2 and Kulgam reported 5.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 99, followed by Udhampur 12, Poonch 1 , Samba 7, Doda 10, Ramban 6, Kathua 6, Rajouri 15 and Kishtwar 9.

Officials said that 526 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 195 from Kashmir and 331 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 108,150 which include 64,273 from Kashmir and 43,877 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,848 active cases, of which 2,519 are from Kashmir and 2,329 are from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print