Srinagar: A civilian was fired upon by gunmen on Friday evening in Wassura area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer identified him as Mushtaq Ahmad resident of Wassura.

The officer further said that the said person was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print