Last date of submission of Hajj 2021 forms extended upto January 10

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee Thursday extended the last date of submission of Haj application forms for intending pilgrims for 2021 upto 10th January.

As per a notification issued here, the Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee informed the intending Haj pilgrims that in pursuance of circular issued by Haj Committee of India, the last date for Submission of Haj Application Forms is hereby extended upto10th January, 2021.

The notification further informed that the applicants possessing machine readable valid Indian International Passports issued on or before 10th January, 2021 and valid up to 10th January, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj – 2021.

Furthermore, the approximate estimated cost of Haj– 2021 for Aziziya Category in respect of Srinagar Embarkation point has been reviewed by HCOI and shall be Rs 3, 61, 927.40.

