KU organises book release function

Experts for development, promotion of children’s literature in mother-tongue

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a book-release function in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages.

Two books titled ‘Achre Moth’—a collection of critical essays—and ‘Jiger Khante’—a collection of rhymes and poems for children—were released on the occasion. Both are authored by noted Kashmiri writer, Mr Showket Ansari.

Renowned Kashmiri scholar and writer Prof Shafi Shauq was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Gulshan Majeed presided over the function, organised by the varsity’s Department of Kashmiri.

Underscoring the importance of developing genuine children’s literature in their mother-tongue, Prof Shauq said it was one of the important ways to promote the language and help youngsters to stay rooted to their culture.

However, Prof Shauq cautioned that objectivity and description must not be compromised while creating such literature.

“It is equally important to make such literature simple vis-à-vis language to enable children to understand it easily and facilitate them to develop their critical-thinking and literary skills in the process,” he said.

In her welcome address, Head of KU’s Department of Kashmiri Prof Mehfooza Jan said the Department is committed to appreciate and promote the creative pursuits of Kashmiri writers and to provide a platform to the promotion of Kashmiri language and literature.

Dr Shafqat Altaf presented a detailed paper on book ‘Jiger Khante’ in which he evaluated, analysed and investigated its literary and pedagogic merits, while Mr Nisar Gulzar presented a review of the book ‘Achre Moth’ and highlighted its literary elements based on research and criticism.

Former Head, Department of Kashmiri, Prof Majrooh Rashid said it’s the need of the hour to develop genuine and high-quality children’s literature in Kashmiri.

Prof Gulshan Majeed discussed literary aspects of the two books and appreciated the writer for bringing out the marvelous publications.

The book release function, among others, was attended by Prof G N Khaki, Prof Taraek Rather, Dr Mushtaq Hyder, Dr Kousar, Dr Kaiser, Dr Humaira, Dr Saima Farhad, Zameer Ansari, Er. F A Wani, Mr Jameel Ansari, and scores of students and research scholars.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print