JeM associate held along with arms and ammunition, cannabis in Awantipora: Police

Awantipora:Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a JeM militant associate along with arms and ammunition and contraband in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Reshi, resident of Tral.

Reshi has been accused by police of providing shelter to militants and transporting arms and ammunition in the area.

A police statement said that “incriminating material” including 5 kg cannabis powder, 10 detonators, a wireless set, 2 wireless antennas and an IED remote.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against Reshi at Police Station Tral.

