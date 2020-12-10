43 percent turnout till 1 pm in phase V of J&K DDC polls; 50 percent in Bandipora

Srinagar: The fifth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded a turnout of 43.27 percent till 1 pm this afternoon, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division recorded 27.33 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 57.25 votes were cascast till 1 pm, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
Bandipora district in north Kashmir recorded the highest turnout in Kashmir valley where 49.78 votes were cast till 1 pm.
A total of 37 constituencies-17 in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu are going to polls in the fifth phase of DDC election today.
