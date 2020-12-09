3 Covid deaths each in JK

Srinagar: Six more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths related to the pandemic to 1,761 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara and one each from Doda, Kathua and Ramban.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,14,038 with 470 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Of the 1,761 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,133 have been in Kashmir division and 628 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 427 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (165), Budgam (104), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(86) Anantnag (81) Kulgam (52), Bandipora (55), Shopian (37), and the lowest in Ganderbal (40).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 318 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (50), Doda (58), Kathua (43), Samba (33), Udhampur (52), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 193 were reported from Kashmir and 277 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 74, Baramulla 21, Budgam 43, Ganderbal 12, Bandipora 6, Anantnag 7, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 20, were as Shopian and Kulgam reported zero.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 161, followed by Udhampur 21, Poonch 3 , Samba 16, Doda 13, Ramban 9, Kathua 13, Rajouri 24 and Kishtwar 14.

Officials said that 524 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 222 from Kashmir and 302 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 107,282 which include 63,892from Kashmir and 43,390 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,995 active cases, of which 2,533 are from Kashmir and 2,462 are from Jammu.

