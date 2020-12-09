2 militants killed, civilian injured in ongoing Pulwama gunfight

Pulwama: Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces while a civilian has been injured in the exchange of fire at Tiken village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.
The injured civilian has been removed to hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.
As per police, the gunfight raged early this morning after forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
As soon ad the gunfight raged, authorities snapped mobile internet in police district Pulwama. ( with inputs from KNO)