Woman killed, 2 others injured as car falls into gorge in Rajouri

Jammu: A 46-year-old woman died and two others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Manjakote area in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that a Maruti 800 (JK02AB-4075) on its way from Mendhar to Jammu rolled down 30-40 feet deep in a gorge at Katarmal Manjakote, resulting in the on the spot death of Parveen Akhtar (46) wife of Mohammad Younis and injuries to Mohammad Younis (55) son of Jan Mohammad and his brother, Sajad Ahmed (22), all residents of Kalaban Mendhar.

SHO Manjakote Pankaj Sharma confirmed the death of the woman and injuries to two persons. He said the injured were shifted to GMC Rajouri police. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print