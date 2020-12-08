Plan readied for Srinagar ahead of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SRINAGAR: Srinagar district administration has prepared an exhaustive micro plan for COVID-19 vaccination and submitted it to the government ahead of the expected vaccine rollout.

The plan was prepared in consultation with the District Taskforce Committee Srinagar which comprises among others the Chief Medical Officer and the District Immunisation Officer.

The plan is part of the advance planning being made in J&K to ensure smooth and time-bound distribution and provision of COVID-19 vaccine when it is available. It covers all aspects from collection and storage of the vaccine to distribution and inoculation.

The COVID-19 vaccine when it is available will be collected and stored at 50 cold chain points or CCPs located in areas spread across Srinagar.

From CCPs the COVID-19 vaccine will be transported in vaccine carriers to 123 sites identified as points of inoculation where vaccination will be administered to people as per a separate plan based on a database of prioritised groups of beneficiaries being compiled.

With over twelve thousand vaccine shots a day at one hundred shots per vaccine site the entire vaccination process in Srinagar is targeted for completion within three to four months.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said a detailed micro plan covering all aspects of vaccination process has been prepared for smooth and time-bound COVID-19 vaccination in the district adding the plan has been submitted to the government.

Dr Shahid who is also the Chairman of the District Task Force Committee Srinagar said the plan also includes details of logistics requirements adding the idea is to ensure a well-prepared and hassle-free vaccination programme in the district.

It is notable that the J&K government has begun advance planning for COVID-19 vaccination which is set for a rollout soon. It has sought from district administrations detailed plans the aim being to ensure smooth and time-bound vaccination across J&K.

